The City of Falfurrias is looking for a new Chief of Police after his resignation during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Ricardo Herrera made the announcement before council members at their regularly scheduled meeting.

Neither the City of Falfurrias nor Herrera gave a reason for the resignation.

Herrera was previously the Chief of Police in Premont. He has been a peace officer since 2004.

The city is expected to begin the process of hiring a new chief.

