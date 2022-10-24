CLEAR Alert: Falfurrias officials search for 56-year-old Noel Garza

Noel Garza, 56, was last seen near the Pioneer Saloon and Stripes in Falfurrias early Saturday morning.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Officials in Falfurrias are searching for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia.

Noel Garza, 56, was last seen near the Pioneer Saloon and Stripes in Falfurrias early Saturday morning wearing a cowboy hat, maroon western-style shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information or have seen Garza, call 911.

