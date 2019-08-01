Falfurrias (KIII News) — A Falfurrias, Texas, family who lost their mobile home in a devastating fire this weekend is continuing to recover.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Sunday on North Nava and 12th street. Video of the blaze shows the home become engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes. Nothing was left of the place that Celina Deases, her 18-year-old son and three-year-old daughter called home.

Neighbors said they are thankful that the fire department responded when they did and kept the blaze from spreading.

"It's very sad to see somebody lose everything in a few minutes," Nancy Nino said. "We are just glad no one was home and we are here to help the family in need."

The Deases family did not have insurance. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family get back on their feet. If you would like to help, click here.