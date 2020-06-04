FALFURRIAS, Texas — Over in Falfurrias, their Fire Department celebrated a special birthday on Saturday afternoon.

The Falfurrias Fire Department wanted to wish retired firefighter, Noe Rodriguez, a very happy birthday while maintaining their distance.

The firefighters wanted to brighten up Mr. Rodriguez’s day during these difficult times our community is faced with. A parade of fire engines drove by Rodriguez's home as he celebrated with loved ones.

Noe Rodriguez turned 90 years old, and we want to wish him a very happy birthday from everyone here at KIII-TV.

