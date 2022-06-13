Falfurrias High School head baseball coach set to retire after 34 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The head baseball coach at Falfurrias High School has decided to retire after starting in 1989.
David Salinas has been coaching the proud Jerseys for 34 years, making sure that he put out a product of "class and respect."
"When I think back to all of the energy we've poured into this program, the many highs we've accomplished and the standard that represents our program, it has been truly special," Salinas said in a Facebook post.
Throughout all the games, Salinas knew that it truly took a team mentality to get the job done.
"To the players, coaches, administrators, faculty, maintenance workers, and bus drivers, who helped us from that first season until now, I'm forever grateful to you all," Salinas said.
Wanting to make time for his family, Salinas said that he knows the team will continue to make future strides.
"I know a coach can come in and hit the ground running because the culture is solid, and we have a great group of young talent in place," Salinas said. "I'm extremely proud of all we've accomplished but I’m the proudest of the fact that we never gave Jersey Baseball Nation a losing season in 34 years."
Salinas said that even though he is retiring, he knows that this is only the start for the Falfurrias Jerseys.
"It’s about faith, family, and fundamentals. I can’t wait to see you guys succeed on and off the field. God bless you all and from the bottom of my heart thank you!"
