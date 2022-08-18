Falfurrias man arrested for smuggling 4 migrants after chase down Highway 281

The driver was eventually stopped and arrested. The four migrants were also taken into custody and turned over to Border Patrol.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officials said the driver of a blue Ford Escape from Falfurrias was smuggling four migrants inside his vehicle.

It happened last week and according to deputies, it points to the continuing danger of cartel smuggling operations in our area.

There were several close calls during this chase down Highway 281 through town.

The car nearly collided with a fuel tanker.

"They just weren't stopping, they were going up to 50 and 60, but you're talking in residential areas which is a lot more high level risk," said Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez. "It could be a dog, child, pedestrian or a cyclist, so it makes it just as bad as on a highway going 90 mph and something happens."

The driver was eventually stopped and arrested. The four migrants were also taken into custody and turned over to Border Patrol.

