Falfurrias man convicted of transporting migrants in country illegally, fleeing officials

After speeding through the Falfurrias checkpoint, Pedro Galindo continued to flee in his vehicle at nearly 148 miles per hour when officials were trying to stop him.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Falfurrias man has been ordered to federal prison after being convicted of transporting migrants in the country illegally, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.

Pedro Galindo, 43, pleaded guilty Dec. 1, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton handed Galindo a sentence of 41 months in federal prison. At the hearing, the court noted he had prior convictions for burglary, robbery and conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens, a statement from the Department of Justice said.

On Sep. 3, 2021, Galindo was driving a black Chevrolet Impala Northbound on U.S. Highway 281 near San Manuel. Officials noticed that the vehicle was riding low and seemed to have more people in it than seats for them.

When a registration check on the vehicle returned with no record on file, law enforcement attempted to pull the vehicle over. Galindo sped away from officials before eventually losing control. Eight passengers then came out of the vehicle. Authorities determined all passengers were illegally present in the United States.

After speeding through the Falfurrias checkpoint, Galindo continued to flee in his vehicle at nearly 148 miles per hour. A vehicle immobilization device brought the car to a halt where officers were able to arrest Galindo.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Parker Gochenour prosecuted the case.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.