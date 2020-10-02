FALFURRIAS, Texas — The City of Falfurrias discovered vandalism at a local park.
Benches and other upgrades that were installed in January were damaged.
The city also discovered graffiti in the baseball field's restrooms and buildings. They encourage the community to stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- San Antonio residents being self-quarantined in their homes
- Alice Police Department arrest four suspects after they fail to check out of motel room
- Corpus Christi federal jury convicts Houston man for transporting Chinese national
- Norovirus 'outbreak' linked to event at Lake Charles casino, state health officials confirm