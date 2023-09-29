Falfurrias Police Department looking for officers

The department has also started up a new program to try and attract recruits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As police departments struggle to find new officers many have raised salaries and benefits.

However, Falfurrias Police Chief Will Barton is still in need of help. There are now just eight officers including himself who are patrolling the city 24/7. He is supposed to have 14 officers on the force but council has now cut that to 13.

"Usually only have one person working," he said. "So, let's say we get in a pursuit, then who is going to answer our call or, if you can answer a call then who's going to be the one, you know, to stop all of these immigrants who are just running across the roadway and everything like that?"

Barton said the starting pay for an officer is $20 an hour. He said the pay is good for the area but it's not the best. Plus, applicants said the town doesn't offer much in the way of things to do.

"If you're not from here you really don't want to be here. Like really what is here? besides work? Which I love it here, I love this area, but what's here?" he said.

"If you apply with us we do send you to the Delmar police Academy and it's a six month program," she said.

Garcia has been patrolling the streets of Falfurrias for 3 years. While he is not from the area, he did tell 3NEWS that he enjoys being a part of the community.

"You're going to learn a lot. If you want to start your career in Law Enforcement, this is a good place to start like we have everything," he said.

But right now the chief believes he's fighting an uphill battle to get officers to come here. That's because other departments have higher pay and better benefits.

