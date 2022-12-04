'Stop making it about you': Falfurrias PD responds to disturbance involving parents, coaches at Little League game

Several people were seen on video shouting and being aggressive. Police said coaches of both teams were involved.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The Falfurrias Police Department is giving parents a warning after video surfaced of several adults fighting at a Little League game there on Monday night.

The video, sent to 3NEWS, shows several people yelling at each other at the Little League fields. Kids were seen crying on the other side of the field during the large argument. Witnesses tell 3NEWS that the argument began over who won the game.

Coaches and parents from both the teams were said to be involved, officials with FPD said.

"We need to remember that this is an experience for the kids to learn, grow, and build character. Adults allowing their emotions to get the best of them is damaging this experience for these kids," a statement from Falfurrias PD said. "Let the kids enjoy these times and stop making it about you."

Officials said these games are a perfect time to show kids the benefits of good sportsmanship, not anger.

"Invest in their future by showing them how to play the game correctly and showing them what true sportsmanship is all about," the statement from Falfurrias PD said.

No charges were filed, officials said. The FPD is working with Little League officials and will take necessary action to "ensure the safety of the kids, coaches, umpires, and spectators." A Little League meeting will be held tonight to discuss punishment for the coach involved, officials said.

