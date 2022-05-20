Falfurrias Police buckling down during Click It or Ticket campaign

Chief Garcia's officers will be working overtime as part of this program designed to promote seat belt safety awareness for drivers and passengers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Falfurrias Police Chief John Garcia said his department will be out in force during the upcoming statewide Click It or Ticket campaign.

Starting Monday, Garcia's officers will be working overtime as part of this program designed to promote seat belt safety awareness for drivers and passengers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said that in 2020, more than half of all young adults aged 18 to 34 who were killed in crashes were not wearing their seat belt.

Men make up the majority of those killed in crashes, representing 67% of all passenger vehicle occupant deaths in 2020. Data shows 55% of men killed in crashes were unbuckled, compared to 43% of women.

"The thing is that there hasn't been one day, in Texas, that there hasn't been a death on our Texas highways, on our roads," Garcia said. "So, that's what they're trying to stop. They're trying to end the streak. When we see statistics, we have to remember these aren't just numbers, they're people."

Garcia told 3NEWS his officers aren't mandated to hand out tickets, but they will be making an effort to educate each driver that they stop on what they did wrong and what the consequences of their actions could result in.

