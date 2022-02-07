Have you seen these? Falfurrias Police Department asks for help identifying shoes left behind during robbery

If you have any information, please call the Falfurrias Police Department at 361-325-5041.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you recognize these shoes?

They are a unique pair of Dragon Ball Z sneakers that could lead the Falfurrias Police Department to an important identification.

FPD said the intricately decorated shoes, that appear to have the Dragon Ball Z character 'Vegito' on them, were left behind during the burglary of a habitation there in Falfurrias.

If you have any information about the suspect who owns these shoes, you are asked to call the Falfurrias Police Department at 361-325-5041. FPD said any help would be greatly appreciated.

