Falfurrias Police Department warns community about a man posing as an officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning has been issued by Falfurrias police for a man going around the South Texas city pretending to be a public servant.

He has been using a fake I.D. as he goes door to door, and it looks like a badge one might see on Falfurrias PD. Officers with the real Falfurrias Police Department said this man does not work on the force and has no affiliation with the department.

Officers also said the man has even gone as far as to steal a Ford F-250 from a victim as part of an illegal seizure.

Falfurrias police said that if you happen to come across this man, to give them a call at 361-325-5041.

