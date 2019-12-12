FALFURRIAS, Texas — The Falfurrias Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Falfurrias Elementary School Thursday morning, prompting an evacuation of all staff from the campus.

The call was made just after 9 a.m. No students were present at the time. Police said the elementary school students were at Falfurrias High School watching a Christmas play when the threat was received.

Falfurrias police said they are working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies including the McAllen Police Department, who are sending their Bomb Unit to sweep the school.

Falfurrias Police Chief Ricardo Herrera said they do have some suspects in mind, but nobody is in custody at this time.

