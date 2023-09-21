Falfurrias secures $500,000 grant to establish emergency care facility

The city bought and renovated the old Bealls shopping center to the tune of $1.6 million.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Falfurrias are working on bringing an emergency care facility to the city.

Right now, the closest ones are in Kingsville and Alice, both cities that are 40 minutes away.

Founded on ranching and farming industries, the City of Falfurrias has been working on securing a grant from the USDA for at least a year. That $500,000 grant has finally been approved and officials plan on using it to turn part of the old Bealls retail store into an urgent care facility.

"Our intention is to bring an urgent care center, using our Chapter 380 resolution program that allows us to provide economic development to those urgent care centers to be attracted to the community," said Falfurrias City Administrator Andy Garcia.

The city bought and renovated the old Bealls shopping center to the tune of $1.6 million. The complex is now called the Falfurrias Economic Development Accelerator. It houses organizations such as Workforce Solutions and Behavioral Health Solutions. City Hall was even moved to the location.

Now, the city not only wants to bring in an urgent care center to this complex but also complex but offer free rent as well.

"This would include a free lease under an incubation format agreement that would provide basically free location for this urgent care clinic to be able to reduce their cost and get them into our community," he said.

There are a number of doctor's offices around town but many people agree that an emergency clinic is needed in the area. Attorney for Brooks County David Garcia, is in full support of the idea.

"At one time, we had five clinics here and they were all supported by some nonprofit or governmental entity. We lost them," he said.

Garcia said he's already been in contact with a number of companies who are interested. He is looking to send out a request for a proposal soon so renovations can begin, and the emergency care facility can open in this old department store location.

