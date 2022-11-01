Falfurrias sees shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies, postpones classes due to case surge

According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, the shortage in testing availability is putting a strain on their efforts and they are hoping the state follows through.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County, along with the City of Falfurrias have made the decision to postpone school, along with all school related activities until Jan. 17.

This is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in both their adult and school aged children in their community. According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, they tested school staff yesterday and nearly 200 students. Among those, nine-percent of staff were positive and roughly seven-percent of their students were as well.

Ramos said both the county and city have a curfew in place for school aged children during the day and law enforcement will be patrolling.

"What we are doing is enforcing that even if we don't have school we are enforcing that school time curfew," Ramos said. "The purpose of postponing is we don't want them together and spread. So that curfew is an instrument so our children don't gather and spread.

According to Ramos one of their biggest struggles right now is similar to other areas in the Coastal Bend, and that is the lack of testing.

"We are desperately looking for places to test or purchase tests so we can have an idea, Ramos said. "To me testing is the absolute first essential to stop the spread, and although we've been able to do that the last two years we are at the point where we are running out of tests and that's making it very difficult."

Ramos said the shortage in testing availability is putting a strain on their efforts and they are hoping the state follows through and is able to get them more tests.

