Falfurrias traffic stop leads to discovery of 9 migrants inside U-Haul

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Falfurrias Police Officer Brandon Vasquez found nine migrants inside the back of a U-Haul truck while working up and down Highway 281 as part of the governor's Operation Lonestar.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, the officer tried to stop the truck for traffic violations near Highway 281, south of FM 3066, which then led to a short pursuit.

Once stopped, the driver and passenger took off running. The migrants who were left behind in the back of the U-Haul were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Police Chief John Garcia told 3NEWS that Vasquez is a trained interdiction officer who started with his department in May, and this wasn't his first U-Haul stop to end up this way.

Garcia also said that if anyone is looking for a career in law enforcement, his department is now hiring.

