City of Falfurrias works to bring continuing education courses to their area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Falfurrias decided to spend $1.4 million of it's COVID-19 relief money from the federal government to turn its old shopping center into an educational opportunity for people in the area.

The city bought the old Bealls department store shopping center, which will now be called the Falfurrias Economic Accelerator.

The center will be focusing on workforce development and business incubation. The city is working with everyone from Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend to Del Mar College to provide post and secondary continuing education classes.

"So this is going to be the first facility within the City of Falfurrias, and actually the surrounding communities, able to provide post secondary education and continuing education classes to the communities of the surrounding area," said Falfurrias City Manager Andy Garcia.

3NEWS was told that the renovation job should be completed by late March and ready for the public to take advantage of everything it has to offer.

