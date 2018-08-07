CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Two years later, law enforcement remember the deadly Dallas Police Department shooting.

Four police officers and one transit officer were killed during the ambush.

On July 7th, 2016, Micah Johnson, a former Army reservist, open-fired during a 'Black Lives Matter' protest. The shooting killed four Dallas Police Officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer. Eleven bystanders were also injured during the deadly shooting.

Two years later, law enforcement officials still remember the heartbreaking day. Texas DPS Trooper Sargeant Nathan Brandley said although he didn't know the five officers, any time a law official is killed in the line of duty, it hits him hard.

"Your heart just breaks for not only their family but their fellow brothers and sisters that they work with on a daily basis," he said.

Sargeant Brandley has seen it all; gunfire, domestic violence, burglaries, you name it. He said although it's a dangerous profession, he's willing to take the risk if it means saving and changing lives.

"You do it because you enjoy it but you know that's, that's a risk that you, that we all take putting on the uniform, wearing the badge," the Sargeant said.

Brandley remembers hearing about the shooting which has been named the deadliest day in Texas history for law enforcement. He said it's a painful reminder of how quickly life can change and the ultimate sacrifices that other law enforcement officials have given.

"Unfortunately it happens on a daily basis all over the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi residents Teresa Milsaps and Dominic Vargas enjoy a day on the Bayfront; a day they claimed wouldn't be possible for law enforcement.

"A lot of people don't understand but it's the law enforcement that gives us the chance to have events like this because if we didn't have no law we wouldn't be able to have stuff like this," Vargas motioned to the Food Truck Festival.

As a native Texan, Milsaps recalled the heartbreak she experienced on July 7th, 2016.

"Sad times, we gotta stop it and support our police," she said.

In 2017, 14 law officials were killed in the state of Texas, in 2018 so far, 4 have been killed during the line of duty. Sargeant Brandley added no matter the department, badge, or ranking, all law enforcement officials are called to not only serve and protect, but to support one another during hard times.

"No matter if you know them or not it's your brothers and sisters and even EMS, firefigthers we're all first responders," Brandley said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII