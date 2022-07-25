Fallen Kingsville officer Sherman Benys to be honored at Star of Texas Awards

According to Kingsville Police Chief Ricardo Torres, he nominated Benys for the award because of his service and sacrifice for the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The service and sacrifice of Senior Kingsville Police Department Patrolman Sherman Benys Jr will be honored at the 2022 Star of Texas Awards.

In November of last year, 3NEWS reported that Benys was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call in Kingsville, Texas.

According to Kingsville Police Chief Ricardo Torres, the shooting occurred near North Wanda Drive. The man police say opened fire at responding officers, along with one relative at the scene, was 40-year-old Alfredo DeLeon.

Benys died from his injuries three days later after responding to the domestic violence call. Benys had been with the Kingsville Police Department for 19 years.

According to the social media post, the Texas Legislature created the Star of Texas Awards to honor peace officers, firefighters, and EMT's who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The State of Texas Office of the Governor informed Chief Ricardo Torres on July 20th, 2022 that the service and... Posted by Kingsville Police Department on Monday, July 25, 2022

The ceremony will take place on Sept 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. and will be located at Shoreline Church at 15201 Burnet Rd. in Austin, Texas.

