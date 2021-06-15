Fallen officer memorial makes stop in Corpus Christi

In all, there are 338 officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities in 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of motorcycle riders out of the state of Washington made a special stop here in Corpus Christi Monday aimed at honoring our local fallen law enforcement.

Their journey is called the End of Watch: A Ride to Remember and they're actually making their way across America with a traveling memorial in tow.

They say it's their way to let families of the fallen know they're not alone.

Among the sea of officers displayed on the side of the traveling memorial is CCPD Sr. Officer Charlie Chuck Williams.

"I miss you, oh I miss you," said Jackie Cook as she looked at his picture.

Cook said Williams' death is still very difficult.

The two were engaged and were looking ahead to forever.

"Just to see his picture here, I still can't believe it. I'm thinking, like you are going to come home, going to tell me okay baby I was on assignment. I know you are in a better place," said Cook.

Williams died after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19 as did Sgt. Raul Salazar Jr. with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

His picture is also on the memorial.

His widow, Priscilla was unable to hold back the tears as she reached up to his picture on the trailer.

"I'm just so appreciative of everything these men and women are doing. They are memorializing not only my husband Raul but the rest of these men and women," said Priscilla Lamb-Salazar.

Michelle McCollum and her daughter Liliana held hands as they spot their loved one, Corpus Christi Sr. Officer Alan McCollum who was killed during a traffic stop in January of last year.

"We're humbled by the recognition that we are getting that they came all this way for Alan and all the officers," said Michelle McCollum.

"I am glad we can recognize him in such a beautiful way like this," said Liliana McCollum.

In all, there are 338 officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities in 2020.

Each of them displayed on the trailer.

The memorial escorted by a group of riders from the non-profit called Beyond the Call of Duty.

Jagrut Shah is its founder.

"We're going to be going through 46 states and a total of 22,000 miles and 84 days," said Shah.

A ceremony was held to welcome the riders at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall.

It's here where 3 News also met Corpus Christi resident Melinda de la Fuente who was holding a picture of her brother, Timothy de la Fuente. a deputy at the Bexar County jail who also died after battling COVID-19.

"It's nice to come down here and look at all these heroes and he's included in there, makes me feel good. Today is also a celebration because today is his birthday, he would have been 55 today," said Melina de la Fuente.

"I really believe the survivors need to know that we are not going to forget their loved ones, and the departments to know their loss is felt across the nation," added Shah.

