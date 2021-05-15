Fallen peace officers remembered during event at Nueces County Courthouse

Saturday is 'National Peace Officers Memorial Day.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday is 'National Peace Officers Memorial Day’, in honor of this residents gathered at the Nueces County Courthouse Fallen Officers Memorial to remember the lives lost in the line of duty.

The event was organized by Annie Saavedra, the daughter of Port of Corpus Christi Police Officer James Saavedra who was killed back in December of 2007.

Michelle McCollum, the wife of Alan McCollum, the most recent Corpus Christi Police Officer to lose his life in the line of duty, was also in attendance.



Those who attended the event said a prayer and then released balloons into the air to honor the fallen officers.

