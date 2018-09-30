CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — Soldiers who lost their lives in a war were honored Saturday.

The Gold Star Family ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial High School, where loved ones could be reminded that their relatives have not been forgotten.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi played patriotic songs that resonated in the cafeteria of the high school.

Students who are a part of the National Honor Society attended to help with the ceremony in whatever way they could.

For some it meant more to them than just volunteering.

"It really touches my heart because my dad is personally in the military, so I feel a personal connection to it and I just love what we are doing as Veterans Memorial," Anya Franzone said.

It seems like the students really stand behind the name of their high school.

"Veterans Memorial is known as the home of the brave, and we take that with the greatest respect for our veterans," student, Willard Hammonds said. "They fought for our country so we believe that we should respect them in any way that we can."

That means a lot to Michael Ogden, who lost his son in Afghanistan.

"He and his crew were in a Hum-V and it ran over an IED," Ogden said. "There were for killed that day."

For those who think events like the gold star family ceremony are nothing more than a performance, Ogden said they're wrong.

"Of course it is a none ending healing process for all of us, and these ceremonies help us with the next day," he said.

Odgen said he's proud of his sons bravery and knows he died doing what he loved.

