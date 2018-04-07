​​​​​Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs hosted an Independence Day patriotic ceremony Wednesday at Sherrill Park.

The event took place to remember those who have died and served for our country and to remember what 4th of July is all about.

People usually have picnics or parties to celebrate the holiday but for U.S. Army veteran Raymond Nesmith Jr. it's so much more than that.

"We give tribute to uh, our departed POW's and MIA's and that's the reason we're here today to give thanks that we're still alive and that America's still great," Nesmith said

With a band, flags and more, this was just one of the many events on Wednesday that not only celebrated our independence day but to also honor our fallen soldiers.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII