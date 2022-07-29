Falling trees cause concern in Morningside Neighborhood

"Ash trees, we find those in old established neighborhoods and they are reaching the end of their life. We are seeing those decline pretty fast," said Womack.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in one Corpus Christi neighborhood off Sante Fe Street and Camellia Drive have found themselves facing an interesting issue and it has to do with the type of trees they have.

Those massive trees are starting to crack and crash down causing a big mess and in some cases lots of damage.

The latest case happening Thursday morning.

Isaak Duran and his wife knew they wanted to plant their roots in the Morningside neighborhood, an older established area where mature trees are almost as old as the homes themselves.

However, they didn't expect an early morning wake up call.

"My wife woke me up about 2 in the morning, heard a noise," Duran said.

He adds that when the family went to investigate they couldn't believe what they saw.

"The tree was about 40-to-50 feet, about the same height as this one," Duran said.

There were branches scattered across the street, including on top of the couple's car, with the trunk of the tree split down the middle.

"They're called ash something," said Duran. "Even my mom, I showed her a picture and she knew exactly what it was."

Corpus Christi Councilman Ben Molina saw a picture of the tree covering the road on social media and immediately called in reinforcements to help.

"Had seen a tree fallen over the picture depicted the tree on the street. Wanted to make sure some assistance was given by the City of Corpus Christi," Molina said.

The tree that fell on Duran's property is known ash, something Duran's neighbor Loretta is also familiar with.

"This tree right behind me fell about two weeks ago, fell onto our neighbors driveway. There was no indication it was about to happen. It didn't look like it was dangerous. It just fell," Loretta Battaglia said.

They're not alone.

"Three-to-four months before that the neighbor's tree landed on their yard and car and roof. That one was a bit of a mess," Duran said.

Three trees in the span of less than six months managed to topple over, with Duran referring to the area as the Bermuda Triangle.

3NEWS asked certified arborist John Wood with The Tree Amigos to check out the problem. It just so happens, Wood also grew up in Morningside so it didn't take long for him to point out the problem.

"A lot of ash, lot of oak, Chinese tallow some of them are a little risky," Wood said. "We see signs of decay, woodpecker holes, fungal infections at the base of them, decline and stress. The drought isn't helping."

Michael Womack is the Executive Director at the South Texas Botanical Gardens. He said that just like humans, trees are subject to age, and over time can literally fall apart.

"Trees do have a life span and we sometimes forget that." Womack said. "Ash, popular in the 50s, 60s, 70s. We find those in old established neighborhoods, and they are reaching the end of their life span. We are seeing those decline pretty fast," Womack said.

As with anything, do your research.

"A lot of times it's cheaper to be proactive, call an arborist, have them come out and evaluate the property and give you a risk assessment of what you got how to mediate some of those risk," Wood said.

He said the best time to get your trees inspected is during October, November, and December months.

