Residents call for Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners to resign after Strawbridge payout

Many people are expressing their concerns over Port Commissioners handing former Port CEO Sean Strawbridge $1.6 million after he resigned.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents in Nueces County are calling for Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners to resign over the huge payout Sean Strawbridge will receive.

Strawbridge submitted his resignation as President and CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi earlier in May. Port commissioners then agreed to give him $1.6 million as part of his severance package.

That number caught a lot of people’s attention. City Councilman Roland Barrera was among those who weren't happy with that deal.

"I was very frustrated, and I told the commissioners that when I visited with them, you know, I was pretty much at that point that they should resign," Barrera said. "I have since then calmed down a bit more."



Councilman Barrera says while he was upset with Port Commissioners over that deal, he now believes that they understand they need to be more pro-active in their oversight of Port operations.

"There needs to be a higher level of oversight with regard to their policies and how they manage their expenditures and their compensation structure," Barrera said.

Another councilman has an entirely different take on the situation at the port. Councilman Gil Hernandez feels that Commissioners are doing a great job and that Strawbridge should never have left his post.

"They know what they are doing. I trust their judgment in terms of what they’re doing, their business acumen," Hernandez said. "I don’t think there’s anything that needs to be done. We have good people in those positions."

Meanwhile, a number of county officials said they have heard from an upset public. Commissioner Robert Hernandez said he can’t walk in and out of the courthouse without someone complaining to him about the separation agreement.

”I haven’t gotten any phone calls, but I run into people downstairs and they stop me and ask me 'how could we do this?' I try to explain to them it’s not us," Hernandez said.

Commissioner Hernandez said he is so upset with the Port Of Corpus Christi Commission that it will be a hard sell for him to be able to agree to re-appoint the next commissioner when his term is up. That actually would be Dr. Bryan Gulley who is up for re-appointment in December.

