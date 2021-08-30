Student arrested after making false active shooter claim at Driscoll Middle School

According to the CCISD Chief of Police Kirby Warnke, the student is in the process of being transferred to the Juvenile Justice Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were some tense moments Monday afternoon after a call of an active shooter at Driscoll Middle School turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the Corpus Christi Independent School District Chief of Police Kirby Warnke, a student called 911 saying there was an active shooter. However, after investigating, the chief said it was a false alarm and the student who made the call was identified and arrested.

"It's what we call a high stress, low frequency event and the team performed very well," Warnke said. "The campus went on lockdown quickly. They were in the classroom where the 911 call came from and they had basically digested this whole thing by the time I got here so they did a great job.”