False fire alarm calls at Ocean Drive apartment complex cause headaches for tenants, emergency crews

The Alexa Apartment's has been the focus of the Corpus Christi Fire Department this week, as they responded to multiple false fire alarms in the last two days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi apartment complex is facing criticism as multiple false fire alarms continue to go off on its property.

Residents at The Alexa apartment complex spoke with 3NEWS Wednesday and said they do not feel like enough is being done to solve the problem.

The complex has been the focus of the Corpus Christi Fire Department this week, as they responded to multiple false fire alarms in the last two days.

CCFD's policy says that investigators are notified after at least two false alarm calls in a day and more than five in a week at the same place.

Assistant Fire Chief Randy Paige said that a fire prevention inspector was sent to the property, prompting management there to respond to the issue.

"It was a certain area of the building where a device was going off, so that leads us to believe that it's a faulty device or it's a short somewhere," he said.

Maggie Rios has lived in Alexa with her husband for about five months. She said a fire alarm went off in her first week there, lasting about 30 minutes.

"At the time you take a fire alarm seriously and you go outside with your dog and before you know it, it becomes a recurring thing. In the last 24 hours, it went off three times," she said.

Rios said residents are sometimes notified of the incident via e-mail, but that is not always the case. Working from home while her husband works locally as a pediatrician, she said the frequent alarms are taking a toll on their daily lives.

"It's not easy to have meetings and my husband's in the medical industry, he needs to sleep to save lives and he needs to have a home where he can come to and we can both sleep and work, and that's not the situation," she said.

Rios' husband Ernesto Fernandez said he does not believe the property managers are prioritizing their current residents by fixing the alarm, instead focusing on finishing construction of the complex.

"I feel like they're putting all their priorities into getting more people in here, rather than keeping the safe, safety of the ones who live here," he said.

People no longer taking the alarms seriously is something Fernandez said he is also concerned about.

"Let's say there's an actual fire and it's happened so many times that now people don't go for the alarm right, that's a huge health hazard," he said.

Paige said the apartment complex had six false alarm calls in the last nine months -- all attributed to the same faulty alarm device. He also said people becoming used to the alarms is a problem.

"We don't want something to continue to happen and then we actually do have a fire there and someone think, 'You know, this thing goes off all the time, I'm going to stay in bed,' and end up, you know, in real trouble," he said.

3NEWS asked management at The Alexa for comment, but they declined to be interviewed. Paige said the CCFD Station 11 captain called an inspector about the fire alarms, prompting an alarm company to address the situation at the complex.

