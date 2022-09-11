False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital

There is still an increased police presence at the hospital, but officers have interviewed the person who made the call.

ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat.

The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Police said they found and interviewed the person who placed the 911 call and determined that it was a false police report. No word yet if that person will face any charges.

Alice Police said its officers are still at the hospital helping make the area safe.