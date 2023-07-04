Families brave wet weather, gear up at Labonte Park as Easter weekend kicks up

Due to recent weather conditions, the City of Corpus Christi closed the overflow parking area located near the center of the park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families are already preparing for the longtime tradition of celebrating Easter weekend in Labonte Park despite dark and muggy weather conditions.

Friday, campers started arriving to the park as early as noon, even though the ground is heavily saturated.

Campers are encouraged to keep in mind that camping is allowed by permit only. All permits must be displayed at the campsite.

Campers are encouraged to keep in mind that camping is allowed by permit only. All permits must be displayed at the campsite.

While campers visit the park for egg hunts, barbecue and overnight camping -- there are still things that are not allowed.

Alcohol, fireworks, camp fires, ATVs and littering are all prohibited at the park.

Campers are also reminded that there are no electricity or water hookups at the park, and lifeguards will not be on duty either.

