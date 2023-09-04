Families carry on old traditions, start new ones at Labonte Park Easter Sunday

One family has kept the tradition alive for 15 years, while another might've just started a new one.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many families in the Corpus Christi area, firing up the grill, pitching a tent and having some fun in the sun at Labonte Park on Easter is tradition.

Joel Ortega's family is one of the many that goes, and their Easter Sunday tradition dates back nearly two decades.

"I remember this, when I was about her age,” he said. “With my grandma -- everybody used to come out here. Now that we're older, me and my older brother, we try to have a good time with all the kids, come out here and have a blast!"

For the Ortega family, having a blast is an understatement, and the 15-year tradition has no sign of slowing down.

"We've been doing this for about, well, before COVID started, it stopped us for about two, three years, but now we're out here again."

For Simon Olvera, this is the first time his family is celebrating Easter at Labonte Park.

"It turned out to be nice, them being from Brownsville, they wanted to get away from home," he said. "So they called me and I drove from San Antonio. So we're pretty much enjoying the day though."

For them, it could be the start of a new family tradition.

"It could become a new tradition, yes," Olvera said. "We enjoy the area.”

What each group has in common is its love of spending time with family.