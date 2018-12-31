Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A special "Noon Years" celebration helped children and families ring in the new year a little early at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library.

Families were invited to celebrate with a dance party, arts and crafts, face painting and their own balloon drop. The idea was to give children a safe place to celebrate the new year a little bit early.

