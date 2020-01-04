CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families across the Coastal Bend stay cooped up in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some are using technology to stay connected with friends and loved ones.

This past weekend, the Munson and Avet families decided they would not let a little social distancing get in the way of family game night. Instead, they linked their living rooms using a device called Facebook Portal.

Facebook Portal comes as a standalone device or can even be hooked up to a TV to allow people to video chat while moving about the room. With it, the Munsons and Avets were able to enjoy each other's company and play games like charades, trivia and more.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

