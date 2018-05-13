Some go to brunch on Mother's Day, many go to the beach and others, visit the Art Museum of South Texas.

The museum offered admission for just one dollar for all families.

Families gathered throughout the museum to view the museum's first permanent exhibit, Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Spanish Colonial Gallery. The collection features work inspired by the colonial Spanish and pre-Columbian era and artists during that time.

According to their website, the exhibition walks the viewer through a time of major change, conquest and influence.

