Families line up for Christmas tree giveaway courtesy of Port of Corpus Christi, NuStar Energy

PORTLAND, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi, in partnership with NuStar Energy, continued a longstanding tradition Wednesday of helping families in need of a Christmas tree to celebrate the holidays.

It was their second tree giveaway this week, this time taking place in Portland at the sports complex on Buddy Ganem Drive.

This year's event has been modified to a drive-thru format due to COVID-19 precautions, so a line of cars received not only a fresh Christmas tree but a tree stand and ornaments. The families who received the trees were nominated by Communities in Schools and various other organizations.

A previous event was held Monday in Corpus Christi to serve more families in need.

Between the two events, about 300 trees will be given out in total; and over the past two decades, the Port of Corpus Christi has distributed more than 4,000 trees.

