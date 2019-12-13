CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season is typically thought of as a joyous time of year, but for those who have lost a loved one to a violent crime, the holidays can be especially tough.

To honor victims, families who all share a unique bond gathered Thursday for the 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony.

During the Tree of Angels, family members place an ornament containing pictures or even notes on a Christmas tree as a way to honor their loved ones during the holiday season.

Velma Garcia has attended Tree of Angels for 11 years. Her daughter Danielle Vargas was murdered in 2008.

