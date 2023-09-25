Families seek justice in lawsuit against Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

Over a dozen families are part of the civil suit, alleging that the county's medical examiner's office botched autopsies of their loved ones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families suing the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office appeared before a judge for the first time on Monday morning.

Over a dozen families are part of the civil suit, alleging that the county's medical examiner's office botched autopsies of their loved ones. The suit also claims negligence on the part of former Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker and Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden.

Texas Rangers stated that Lyden operated without a license.

3NEWS spoke with the first plaintiff, Maria Krauskopf, in the civil suit. Her son, Elliot, was one of the first autopsies performed by Lyden. She said it was very difficult dealing with the medical examiner's office not being certified to give her son the proper examination he deserved.

"I was concerned because they thought they could get away with it, and we, the families, were not notified of Lyden and the whole situation. I found out through the news," she said. "The county did not bother to tell me or any of the families that this had happened. That's what I was upset about."

Monday's hearing was a pre-trial request asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit completely, with the judge granting a continuance. The case will continue with both parties appearing back in court next March.

