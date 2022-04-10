Families show support for Portland law enforcement during National Night Out

While sirens and flashing lights normally urge caution from the community, Tuesday night, they inspired fun and smiles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One four-year-old boy from Portland, Texas got to see what it's like to be in the driver seat of a police cruiser. Although, he didn't care much for being in the back of one.

The cruiser was opened to community members to check out during a huge block party held at Portland's Municipal Park.

It was part of National Night Out, and the event is all in an effort to reduce crime and create relationships.

Samantha Pretorius is the mother of four-year-old Cody. She has been talking to her son about how important law enforcement is to local communities.

"Something important we've been talking to Cody about is 'who are police?' At first he was scared because of the loud noises, they're nice they are going to help us keep us safe," Pretorius said.

Aside from the fun and games, the gathering provided an opportunity for families to get to know one another and interact with the local heroes who keep the city safe as the area continues to see tremendous growth.

"Especially for the younger generation, especially with what is going on with the schools and stuff, they need to be educated, as well as us adults," said Portland resident Chris Back.

Sergeant Thomas Laughlin with Portland Police said the outreach goes beyond the one night a year.

"It means a lot to us, we try to interact with the public as much as possible, with our kids and adults, we love the feedback. We love the positivity we build those relationships, those bonds with the community," he said.

It's the bonds with the community that prove, the men and women in blue can't do it alone.

