Families turned away after demand exceeds expectations at Food Bank distribution event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An emergency drive-thru event was held by the Coastal Bend Food Bank Monday. The goal was to serve 250 families in need of meals, but organizers soon found out the need was much greater. They were forced to turn many families away.

"We definitely weren’t expecting the turnout we had today," Mobile Pantry Coordinator Vanessa Deleon said. "I want to say we might have turned away about 100 cars."

The event was held at the old Greyhound race track off Leopard Street and had a full parking lot by 10 a.m. Monday, with residents lining up to receive meals.

"It was definitely a surprise. Lately our distributions had gone down in numbers, especially with the stimulus and other benefits people have been receiving," Deleon said.

According to Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, one in seven Texans are food insecure, and 18-percent of our area lives below the poverty level.

Starting in October, Hanson said that could change. SNAP benefits are set to increase by more than 25-percent above pre-pandemic levels -- meaning the average monthly benefit for food stamp assistance could go from $121 to $157.

Hanson hopes those in need will be able to take advantage of that increase in benefits.

"Traditionally families who receive food stamps run out of food toward the end of the month," Hanson said. "We know at the end of the month we are going to see an increase of those at distribution events. My guess is with this increase they will be able to stretch their resources a little longer."

Deleon said the Food Bank is working on a program that will allow residents to pre-register for food distributions to give them an idea of how many households they can expect at upcoming events.

"That way we can build accordingly, if 300 people sign up we know to have food for 300 families," Deleon said.

Here are some more upcoming food distributions:

Monday August 23, 2021

Greyhound Racetrack 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday August 25th, 2021

Garcia Arts Center mobile distribution at 2021 Agnes 4-6 p.m.

Monday August 30, 2021

Greyhound Racetrack 10 a.m.-12 p.m.