Family brings Christmas joy to young patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital

Ray Sanchez and his wife Betsy are behind a special effort to make children smile -- making the 150 mile drive from Laredo to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays can be tough on children who are battling various health issues, especially those who will have to spend Christmas in the hospital.

Ray dressed up as the Grinch and visited one child in the hospital who is battling leukemia -- knowing all to well how impactful an illness such as caner can be.

"It just brings back so much memories," Ray said.

The couple's daughter, Bella, was diagnosed with childhood caner at seven months old. Ray said that when it comes to an illness such as cancer -- nothing is promised.

"Bella spent her only two Christmas' at a children's hospital. We as her parents know us cancer families nothing is promised especially not another Christmas," Ray said.

Bella passed away at the age of two. Her parents pledged to make a difference in the lives of other children who are stricken with pediatric cancer, forming the non-profit Smiles From Heaven.

Right around the corner at the Ronald McDonald House, Ray and Betsy are also making sure another young patient is making the most of every day. The family of 9-year-old Keyarra is spending the next six to eight months at the Ronald McDonald House, while she receives cancer treatment at Driscoll. They're also from Laredo.

Her mother said she is personally grateful for Ray and Betsy's support.

"Thank you so much for everything, for helping us," the mother said.

Ray said that even in stressful situations, being able to be a comfort for families is its own reward.