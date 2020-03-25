CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend family found a way to take part in their loved ones' 102nd birthday despite not being allowed inside the retirement community where she lives -- of course, that's due to recent coronavirus restrictions.

Holding a music box up to the window at the Mirador Retirement Community, the family of Olivia Montoya is making sure "Gammy", as they call her, knows just how loved she is on this festive day.

"She's 102 today," Montoya said. "It's quite a big milestone."

A milestone complete with music, party hats, balloons, and even cake. And while Gammy had to remain separated from her family on this special birthday, she knows it's all in an effort to keep her safe.

"It's kind of hard because it is through the glass, but we have to think of her safety, because she is at a critical age," Montoya said. "It's easier for her to get anything."

102 years strong. Gammy was born on March 24, 1918. She grew up and married her husband Jose Montoya Sr. on Feb. 14, 1943 -- Valentine's Day.

Montoya's family describes her as someone who has always been very active, taking care of everyone around her.

"We just wanted to share this moment with our grandma and that nothing in this world is going to prevent us from celebrating her life and 102nd birthday," granddaughter Macie Montoya Quintanilla said.