CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From Lieutenant to Captain, Officer to Lieutenant, and even one Captain to Deputy Chief.

Men and women received new badges for their promotions today.

Families and friends attended the Corpus Christi Police promotion ceremony, where a total of nine officers gave speeches as they accepted their new title.

"From the time I was a little girl, I've always wanted to be a police officer and it's amazing now that I'm a captain," said Captain Paddock.

Captain Paddock says she's thankful for having such a strong support system to motivate her to keep studying when she wanted a break.

Many other officers also acknowledged their families for the continued support.

"Everything that I've done to prepare for it, everything that my family sacrificed, now it all came together and you know it was just an amazing feeling," said Lieutenant Adam Flores.

Lieutenant Adam Flores says it's taken long nights of studying and missing out on his kids' events, but today made it all worth it.

