Corpus Christi family continues to rebuild from scratch after house fire

The family lost their house to a fire just days before Christmas. It's the same house where generations of memories were made.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family is trying to get back to the normal life they had before a house fire took that away. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday.

"They offered the location and offered to do the cooking too. These are the people that I've known the last decade that stepped up and helped out a lot," said Ramon Esparza, one of the family members who lost their home.

"One birthday of mine, it was raining outside, it felt like my birthday was rained on. Well my uncle took the whole birthday party and put it in the back of the moving truck and we were all in there as a family. Now that I think about it as a grown up, it's crazy because they really went above and beyond," Esparza said.

It's already been a few weeks, but there's still so much work that needs to be done. Seven people lived in the house. Pamela Perkins grew up in, and raised her daughter, Jasmine, in the home.

"There's two trailers that we've been filling up and going back and forth to the dump. My grandpa has been tearing the sheetrock inside the house, but we've been stripping everything so we can start the rebuild," said Jasmine Lopez, a family member.

The rebuild won't be easy.

"Everything is going to be from scratch. That's why it's literally like from the ground up. Financially and literally," said Perkins.

They set up a GoFundMe and most recently, hosted a fundraiser and sold food plates because anything helps.

She said the house almost a complete loss and they're trying to fix what they can.

"The plumbing needs to be repaired, the kitchen is a total loss, the attic, that whole area," Perkins added.

Also, the smaller things.

"Simple stuff like dishes, pots, pans, and stuff that we probably don't really think about everyday and now they're without and need those things," said Esparza.

This family is looking forward to normalcy.

"We can go back to family barbecues and meetings. Things like that".

No matter how long it takes.

"We're going to keep pushing. We have to," said Perkins.