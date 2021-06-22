The benefits of Family Counseling Services in the Coastal Bend

When we checked on them this month, we discovered that one of their team members was celebrating an important milestone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 79 years, Family Counseling Service has been operating with one mission: to bring healing to the Coastal Bend.

Part of the way they have been able to do that is through the people who have dedicated themselves, and their careers, to making it happen.

Earlier this year, the TEGNA Foundation, sponsored by the parent company of KIII-TV, gave a $10,000 grant to the non-profit group Family Counseling Service. Then, another $10,000 was given as a match through the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and the annual Day of Giving efforts.

When we checked in on them this month, we discovered that one of their team members was celebrating an important milestone.

Aurora Ortiz has been with FCS for 35 years. In that time, she has seen a few changes.

“When I first started at Family Counseling Service,” she says, “I had a typewriter, and then I thought I had done very well to learn how to work a word processor.”

From there, she went from computers to electronic health records, and most recently, to providing telehealth services, a by-product of COVID-19.

Through it all, Ortiz has tried to keep the “main thing,” the “main thing”: Providing services to hundreds of children, adults, families and couples who may not otherwise have received the care they needed.

When you ask her about it, she quickly points to the organization, and what they have been able to accomplish together.

“One of the significant things that I enjoy about Family Counseling Service is that we evolve with the needs of the community,” says Ortiz.

Kristi Phillips is the Executive Director of Family Counseling Service. In her eyes, the consistency of having Ortiz on staff for all these years adds a level of credibility and excellence to what they do. It is something they continue to build on, after nearly eight decades.

According to Phillips, “Aurora specifically is a great historian. There are times we might want to make changes to office policy or procedure or maybe the way we do things, and before we make a change I’ll say, ‘Wait, let’s talk to Aurora about why were we doing this to begin with?’”

Whether dispensing wisdom, kindness, or just a listening ear, her influence is felt one person at a time.

