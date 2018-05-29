A Corpus Christi family is without a home after their apartment went up in flames late Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fourplex near in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. Fire crews said the fire was coming from the kitchen area inside an apartment.

Luckily no one was inside at the time of the fire and only one of the four units was heavily damaged.

