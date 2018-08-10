Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a house fire Sunday night off of Green Point and Green Park Drive.

According to investigators, the fire started in the garage, and their crew did a great job at containing the fire and helping the homeowners.

"It's really good that they were able to keep the damage to the garage area as opposed to the house and then we will refer them to uh the union has a fun that they are able to provide money to these people to assist them with the damages from the fire," Battalion Chief Jim DeVisser said.

No one was hurt during the fire, and the family was able to stay the night in their home.

