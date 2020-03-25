CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Coastal Bend church volunteers were heartbroken Tuesday to learn they couldn't build Easter baskets for foster children because of recent coronavirus restrictions.

The Most Precious Blood Sewing Angels have been building 50-100 baskets with goodies and some handmade furry creations for foster kids at the local Child Protective Services office for many years. Irma Garcia, director of the Sewing Angels, said when the church cancelled the baskets this year, she and her two daughters decided to get it done themselves.

"Just me and my two daughters and I," Garcia said. "Also had two other little girls that live in our neighborhood and wanted to come help."

"They've done it every year and she's always showing me pictures of them, but it's nice this year to be able to help and do a good thing," Rebecca Garcia said.

The family said it shows that any family can do a little something for someone else and find a reason to stay busy during this troubled time.

