The hot and humid South Texas weather doesn't just bring out mosquitos and other insects. It can also bring out snakes, and sometimes they start looking for air conditioning.

That was the case at one Flour Bluff residence Friday morning. The family got quite the surprise when they discovered the family dog wasn't the only one using the doggy door.

"We got a call around 6 a.m. this morning of a rattlesnake inside a house," Flour Bluff Fire Chief Dale Scott said.

The family told emergency crews their dogs alerted them to the unwelcomed visitor.

"The first dog ran out, the second dog alerted them that there was an issue," Scott said.

That issue turned out to be a three-foot diamondback rattlesnake.

"You most of the time, six o'clock in the morning, you're just letting your little family member out. You could have been barefooted. You could have been, somebody could have been bit pretty quickly," Scott said.

And it's a bite you don't want -- especially from the smaller ones.

"The smaller the snakes are, they can't really control their venom when they bite you. They just give you all they got," Scott said.

The interesting part here is how the Viper made its way into the Flour Bluff home.

"Upon arrival, we saw the snake had gone through the doggy door," Scott said. "He didn't make it all the way into the house. The inner door was open and he was sitting there."

The snake was sitting there as one of the dogs held it at bay. That's when first responders jumped into action.

"We used a pipe poll and opened the screen and pulled the snake out to get him away from the family," Scott said. "They were pretty upset."

While pet owners may want to give their dogs freedom to roam in and out of the house, there's a lesson to be learned here.

"I will now be locking my doggy door at night, for sure after the evening, and with the weather now getting warmer the snakes are more active. A few weeks ago there was somebody bit in the 200 block of NAS Drive. So they're active," Scott said. "If you're moving piles of wood or you're moving stuff around, you need to be very alert."

