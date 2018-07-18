Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to pay their respects to the longtime local justice of the peace, Bobby Balderas.

Balderas passed away July 11 after a battle with liver cancer.

Visitation was from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary that followed.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday morning AT 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church.

