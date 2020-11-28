Mother of four says she and her husband have COVID-19, but somehow managed to keep it from their four children

The hardest part of this was not being able to express any affection, the family said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Too many times, we hear about family members under one roof who have contracted the coronavirus and spread it to their loved ones.

A mother of four says she and her husband both have COVID, but have somehow managed to keep it from their four young children.

Elaine and Roland Cantu are both COVID positive. Luckily, their four kids are not. Elaine said they all live under one roof, but have managed to stop the virus from infecting the ones they love the most.

"I talked to the pediatrician, 'do I need to take them in?' 'They're not showing any signs, no symptoms, they're good' We're wearing our masks, we're doing what we're supposed to be doing," said Elaine.

She said she has underlying health conditions, and because of this, the only place she would go before getting the virus was the grocery store. Going to the store didn't always feel safe to Elaine, however.

She said thanks to her family practicing healthy habits like mask wearing and hand washing, her four children have not gotten the coronavirus.

The family's healthy habits turned into a new lifestyle.

"Make sure you wash your hands. Kids have a bad habit of picking up their brothers and sisters drinks. Do not drink from their drink, do not drink my drink. We have hand sanitizer, we don't go anywhere, we don't do anything," said Elaine.

But the hardest part was not showing any affection.